Health department reviews disease preparation amid rising heat in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has instructed officials to ramp up vigilance against infectious diseases as the state experiences intense heat and the likelihood of intermittent rain. During a high-level meeting focused on pre-monsoon sanitation and epidemic prevention, the minister emphasised the increased risk of diseases due to summer conditions.

“During periods of water shortages, special attention must be paid to preventing diarrhoeal diseases, jaundice, typhoid, and other waterborne illnesses. Hepatitis A is also a concern, so people, especially those hosting social events, must ensure they use clean water. Boiling water is the safest option,” she said. The department also plans to conduct more inspections at shops and hotels selling cold beverages.

The minister further highlighted the rising cases of cold, cough, viral fever, influenza (H1N1), dengue, rabies, and diarrhoeal diseases across various regions.

She urged people experiencing fever lasting more than three days or showing serious symptoms to seek medical attention immediately.

“Those with fever or diarrhoea should stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and oral rehydration solutions,” she added.

The minister advised those working outdoors in direct sunlight to adjust their hours to avoid prolonged exposure.