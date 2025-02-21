Sree Chitra unveils super-specialty facility in Thiruvananthapuram, building may get new name

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has inaugurated a new 170-bed Super-Specialty facility, which is expected to reduce the waiting period for patients looking for advanced treatment on diseases affecting heart and brain. Located behind the existing hospital, the new building is named after the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) scheme, which funded the project.
Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, officially opened the facility.
He expressed openness to renaming the building in response to requests for it to be dedicated to Dr MS Valiathan, the founder-director of SCTIMST. Dr Singh praised SCTIMST as a centre of excellence in both medical care and research, noting its pivotal role in bridging healthcare gaps across rural and urban areas. He also pointed out that the land would not be a constraint for the future expansion of the institute. A video message from Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr J P Nadda, underscored SCTIMST’s reputation in global medical research and innovation.
Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi and Kerala Health Minister Veena George lauded the institute for setting a national benchmark in healthcare. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, highlighted the significance of SCTIMST’s accomplishments, particularly its world-class medical research.
The land for the project was approved under the VS Achuthanandan government and construction began in 2014. The nine-story building spans 2,70,000 square feet, providing 170 beds, including 130 ICU beds and 40 pay wards to meet rising patient demand. The expansion brings the total bed count at SCTIMST to 423.
The new facility will house several specialized centres, including nine modern operating theatres, MRI and CT scanning, three Cath labs, a sleep study unit, and advanced neuro-cardiac care services.
Additionally, the building will feature wellness centres, counselling rooms, and a cafeteria for patients and their families. The super-specialty facility is funded through the PMSSY initiative with support from the Department of Science & Technology and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. The event was attended by Dr V K Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog and former SCTIMST President; V Muraleedharan, former Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs; and Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Department of Science & Technology.