Sree Chitra unveils super-specialty facility in Thiruvananthapuram, building may get new name

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has inaugurated a new 170-bed Super-Specialty facility, which is expected to reduce the waiting period for patients looking for advanced treatment on diseases affecting heart and brain. Located behind the existing hospital, the new building is named after the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) scheme, which funded the project.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, officially opened the facility.

He expressed openness to renaming the building in response to requests for it to be dedicated to Dr MS Valiathan, the founder-director of SCTIMST. Dr Singh praised SCTIMST as a centre of excellence in both medical care and research, noting its pivotal role in bridging healthcare gaps across rural and urban areas. He also pointed out that the land would not be a constraint for the future expansion of the institute. A video message from Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr J P Nadda, underscored SCTIMST’s reputation in global medical research and innovation.

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi and Kerala Health Minister Veena George lauded the institute for setting a national benchmark in healthcare. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, highlighted the significance of SCTIMST’s accomplishments, particularly its world-class medical research.