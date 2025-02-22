Kerala Health Department to host cancer survivors’ meetup

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department is set to host meetups for cancer survivors as part of its ongoing campaign to encourage people to participate in cancer screening. The first event will be held in the Malabar region at the Gender Park in Kozhikode on February 22 at 4 pm.

Cancer survivors from Malabar Cancer Centre, Kozhikode Medical College, and private cancer treatment centres will attend the event. Health Minister Veena George will be present, interacting with the survivors to spread the message of early cancer detection.

A special screening session will also be organised for the female employees of Gender Park alongside the survivor meeting.

“Many people still fear cancer screening. The message from cancer survivors is clear: many cancers can be cured if detected and treated early. Their experiences and journeys will inspire others. If there are women who haven’t yet undergone screening, they should visit the nearest health centre as soon as possible,” said the minister.

The state health department has also launched a public cancer prevention campaign called “Arogyam Anandam - Keep Cancer at Bay,” which began on World Cancer Day. This initiative focuses specifically on breast and cervical cancer, encouraging women to prioritise regular screenings.