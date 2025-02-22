Lack of inventory on solid waste a major flaw in waste management: Study
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Exposing the challenges to waste management in the state, a study of the Brahmapuram disaster and municipal solid waste management system has identified lack of reliable data concerning quantity, composition and characteristics of waste generated, collected, treated and disposed of as a major issue.
‘Choking on Toxic Smoke’ recommends immediate action to create a comprehensive inventory of municipal solid waste for each local self-government institution and conduct comprehensive surveys as specified in the Solid Waste Management Manual.
The report also stressed the importance of strengthening decentralised systems with a focus on reduction, reuse and recycling.
The report, prepared by Suchitra M and C Surendranath, studied the existing waste management system in the state against the backdrop of the Brahmapuram fire.
Implementing extended producer responsibility (EPR) and integrating scrap dealers into the waste management system were some of the main suggestions put forward in the report.
“The state is aiming for garbage-free status and for achieving that we need to look forward to sustainable practices. We have a system in place but we are depending on other states for disposing of non-biodegradable waste. This practice is not sustainable,” said Suchitra.
Surendranath said that while the burning of waste in cement factories is believed to be safe, there are no studies supporting it. “Incineration is allowed in rules and regulations but studies need to be carried out on safety implications,” he said.
The report was presented at the ‘Garbage Free Kerala - Way Forward and Challenges’ workshop, organised by ASAR, an NGO. Various sessions were held on waste management. The NGO will issue a comprehensive report on recommendations and outputs from the various discussions.
MLA slams govt campaign
MLA V K Prasanth, who inaugurated the workshop, took a dig at the ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ campaign - the flagship campaign of the state government to transform Kerala into a zero-garbage state.
Emphasising the need to focus on waste reduction rather than the livelihoods of women, he said that the objective of the campaign should be on segregation and waste-reduction practices.
“What is happening now is that the segregated and unsegregated waste collected by Haritha Karma Sena members from households is lying accumulated in waste-storage facilities. A lot of unauthorised practices are happening now. The women workforce should be upskilled to the level that they can be employed as green technicians, who are capable of offering scientific help to residents in waste management. Enforcement of green protocol should be made mandatory at all major events just like it is done during the Attukal Pongala,” the MLA added.