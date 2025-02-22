Lack of inventory on solid waste a major flaw in waste management: Study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Exposing the challenges to waste management in the state, a study of the Brahmapuram disaster and municipal solid waste management system has identified lack of reliable data concerning quantity, composition and characteristics of waste generated, collected, treated and disposed of as a major issue.

‘Choking on Toxic Smoke’ recommends immediate action to create a comprehensive inventory of municipal solid waste for each local self-government institution and conduct comprehensive surveys as specified in the Solid Waste Management Manual.

The report also stressed the importance of strengthening decentralised systems with a focus on reduction, reuse and recycling.

The report, prepared by Suchitra M and C Surendranath, studied the existing waste management system in the state against the backdrop of the Brahmapuram fire.

Implementing extended producer responsibility (EPR) and integrating scrap dealers into the waste management system were some of the main suggestions put forward in the report.

“The state is aiming for garbage-free status and for achieving that we need to look forward to sustainable practices. We have a system in place but we are depending on other states for disposing of non-biodegradable waste. This practice is not sustainable,” said Suchitra.

Surendranath said that while the burning of waste in cement factories is believed to be safe, there are no studies supporting it. “Incineration is allowed in rules and regulations but studies need to be carried out on safety implications,” he said.

The report was presented at the ‘Garbage Free Kerala - Way Forward and Challenges’ workshop, organised by ASAR, an NGO. Various sessions were held on waste management. The NGO will issue a comprehensive report on recommendations and outputs from the various discussions.