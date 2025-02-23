BTech student stabbed to death by classmate during drunken brawl in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 22-year-old youth from Mizoram, pursing BTech course at the Rajadhani Institute of Engineering & Technology (RIET) at Nagaroor, was fatally stabbed near the college premises on Saturday night.

According to police, the attack took place around 11 pm on Saturday at Nedumparambu junction, about 200 meters from the college. Local residents alerted the police, and Valentine was initially taken to KTCT Hospital before being shifted to KIMS Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the two students had an argument in a friend’s room while under the influence of alcohol. The altercation escalated when Loma called Valentine to the Nedumparambu junction around 10.40 pm. There, the argument continued, and during the altercation, Loma suddenly stabbed Valentine in the chest with a knife.

Police sources said the two had a history of disputes and had allegedly challenged each other before the stabbing. The suspect was apprehended at the scene.

Nagaroor police have registered a case and launched an investigation.