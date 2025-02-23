Congress will not allow mineral sand mining: Kerala Congress president Sudhakaran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress will not allow private players to mine mineral sand from Kerala coast, said the party’s state president K Sudhakaran.

“The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023, provides for private sector participation in offshore mining. The tender proceedings will be completed by February 27 and contracts will be signed the next day. Mining would begin at Parappil in Kollam first. Next would be Ponnnani, Chavakkad, Kochi and Alappuzha. The mining will push the fisheries sector into a crisis. The state-run Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited will also be affected,” he said.

Sudhakaran alleged that the LDF government kept mum when the centre issued an auction notice for mineral sand blocks. The chief minister did not respond to the demand for passing a resolution by the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The Centre had to cancel the sanction granted for mining activity near Madurai following stiff opposition from the Tamil Nadu government.

The state government is silent on the issue because of the understanding between the CPM and BJP, he said. Congress will put up a strong fight against mining, he said.