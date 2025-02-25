Food delivery boy dies in accident after being hit by drunk doctor's jeep

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An online food delivery worker was killed after a jeep driven by a young doctor allegedly under the influence of alcohol lost control and rammed into his bike in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Sreeram, 24, a resident of Parassala. Shanu, 25, who was riding the bike, sustained serious injuries and is currently in the ICU at the medical college hospital. Thumba police have registered a case.

The accident happened at 2.45 am on the Akkulam Bridge along National Highway 66. Sreeram and Shanu were returning after completing an online food delivery, heading from Kazhakoottam towards Chakka, when a speeding Mahindra Thar jeep lost control and rear-ended their bike.

Due to the impact, Sreeram was thrown backward, hitting his head on the front windshield of the Thar jeep before falling onto the road. Though he was rushed to the Medical College Hospital, he succumbed to the injuries.

The jeep was driven by Vishnu, a resident of Kallambalam, and a doctor at a private hospital in Kottarakkara. He was taken into custody by the police. Athul, a postgraduate student at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, was also in the jeep at the time of the accident. While both were detained, a case was filed against Vishnu, who was behind the wheel.

The police conducted a forensic examination at the accident site. Sreeram is the son of Biju and Sophia, an auto-driver couple, and is survived by his younger sister, Sreedevi.

The bike involved in the accident was a new Honda Shine that Shanu had bought just a few days ago, which was completely damaged in the collision.