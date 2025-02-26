Thiruvananthapuram staring at water crisis as demand-supply gap widens

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Increasingly widening gap in the demand, supply and production of drinking water has the state capital staring at a severe crisis this summer. The authorities concerned say they will have to opt for regulating use of water should the dry spell continue.

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has failed to ramp up production despite the exponential rise in the number of consumers in the state capital – one of the rapidly developing cities in the state.

At present, KWA produces around 373 MLD (megaliters per day) of water, but the ageing pipelines, leaks, water thefts and lack of production have exacerbated the water stress in the city.

With summer fast approaching, concerns are mounting.

Official sources said the city corporation is giving new permits and occupancy certificates to around 10,000 constructions every year and 80% of them are residential buildings.

“There is severe water stress in the state capital. The number of consumers has gone up and we are approving new connections every year. This is worsening the demand-supply gap,” an official source said.

The KWA is also unable to meet the demand of the upcoming Vizhinjam Port. “The daily demand of Vizhinjam Port is 20 MLD. We are able to supply only 5 MLD. Massive industrial development is going to happen there and we need to scale up production,” said the official.

“If dry weather continues and we don’t get summer showers, we will regulate the use of water for non-essential purposes,” another official said.