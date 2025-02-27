ASHA workers to intensify protest as support pours in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stepping up their protest, ASHA workers have called for a march from the Secretariat to the Assembly on Monday. They will also hold collectorate marches on Thursday in Alappuzha and Malappuram, and in Kollam and Kozhikode on Friday. Accusing the government of denigrating the protest and intimidating workers, the protesters dismissed a threatening letter from the National Health Mission’s state director. According to reports, heads of government-aligned organisations visited the homes of protesters or contacted them by phone to dissuade them from intensifying the agitation.

Cantonment police issued notices to 14 more participants of the ‘mahasangamam’ gathering and they have been asked to report at the station within 48 hours. “None of these tactics will break the movement. We will fight until we secure our rights,” said M A Bindu, general secretary of the association.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan condemned the government’s ‘retaliatory measures”. “The police notice asking 14 public activists who participated in the ASHA workers’ protest to appear within 48 hours is undemocratic and a reflection of authoritarian fascism. This retaliatory action is unacceptable. The UDF will provide full protection to both ASHA workers protesting for their rights and public activists supporting the agitation,” Satheesan said in a press release.

As the protest entered its 17th day, support poured in from people in public, political, social and cultural spheres. Shashi Tharoor MP visited the protesting workers and promised to raise their demands in Parliament.

Former labour minister Shibu Baby John criticised the government’s approach and said that when women come to the forefront of a strike, the government should seek a resolution. Actor Salim Kumar expressed solidarity by issuing an audio message.