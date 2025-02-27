KSRTC staff dig up dumpyard, revive forgotten pond at Vizhinjam depot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A heap of waste lay near the Vizhinjam KSRTC depot. And the stench was unbearable. It was a place no one paid much attention to, except to park three buses on its hardened surface. Little did the KSRTC employees know that a pond buried for over 35 years under the waste would be a solution to their long-standing water shortage.

“It was just a dumping ground for years. Old employees told us there was once a pond here, a place where people used to bathe and where fish thrived. Honestly, we didn’t believe it at first,” said Satheesh Kumar V O, inspector at the depot.

For over three decades, the pond had been buried beneath layers of mud, waste and discarded scraps. Meanwhile, the depot had been battling a severe water crisis. Drinking water was delivered twice a week, barely enough to quench thirst, let alone clean the fleet of buses or maintain toilets. Attempts to dig a borewell were futile. Situated on a coastal belt and with the Vizhinjam port project nearby, the depot couldn’t secure permissions.

Ministers were approached, requests were filed, but every route seemed blocked until an offhand comment from a senior employee gave hope.

“They mentioned the pond like it was some myth. But desperation makes you try everything,” said K Shibu, Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) representative. With approval from KSRTC and an initial fund of Rs 78,000, excavation began. An excavator rumbled onto the site, clawing at the dirt. Soon, they realised that the heap of waste was just the tip of the iceberg. “We thought we’d clear it in a week. But one load after another, the muck just wouldn’t end,” said Shajikumar V S, vehicle supervisor.