Make family courts child-friendly, says child rights panel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Family courts should be made ‘child-friendly’ taking into account the huge physical, mental and emotional stress that children accompanying their parents undergo during the hearing of divorce petitions, the state child rights commission has recommended.

The recommendation forms part of a study undertaken by the commission on the problems faced by children of couples undergoing divorce proceedings and the condition of family courts in the state. The study analysed in detail the condition of 120 children between the age of six and 18 whose parents are involved in divorce proceedings in the 35 family courts across the state.

The study report was submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by commission chairperson K V Manojkumar on Thursday. “While deciding on the custody and protection of children, arguments between parents in front of them put the children under a lot of mental stress. The setting up of child-friendly family courts can address this problem to a large extent,” the report suggested.

The report has also proposed collection of a specific amount from both parents (petitioners and respondents) for creation of a welfare fund to be utilised for the health, education and other needs of children during the course of hearing of the divorce petition. The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) should be empowered to utilise the funds for the children’s welfare. Such an arrangement assumes special significance in the case of children who face physical or mental challenges.