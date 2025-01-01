Charred body found in engineering college in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A charred body was found inside an engineering college in Karakulam, Nedumangad, on Tuesday. The body was found in a hall of a building under construction at the PA Aziz Engineering and Polytechnic College campus. Nedumangad police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an inquiry.

Police suspect that the body is that of college owner Mohammed Abdul Aziz Thaha. His mobile phone and car were found near the place. The incident is likely to have happened at night. The college staff noticed a fire in the hall in the morning and found the body at the place. They immediately informed the Nedumangad police.

According to police, preliminary investigation suggests suicide. Forensic experts and a dog squad inspected the location and started an investigation.

Aziz was reportedly under financial stress. According to local people, there were arguments with lenders demanding repayment, including one on Monday.

Local people also claimed they saw him near the college premises the same day. Police said that the identity of the body would be confirmed after further examination. The college has been affected by several issues.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)