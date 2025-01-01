Suresh K, fish vendor
My day starts at 3 in the morning and goes on till 7 or 8 at night. I have lived this way, toiling hard, all these years. I have never received any support or benefits from the government. It doesn’t matter who’s in power, the poor are always left to fend for themselves. Being with my family and finding happiness together is all that I look forward to in 2025.
Dhanuja Kumari S, Haritha Karma Sena
Growing up in a colony, I understand that society still holds a certain view towards people from my background. I hope this year, people will begin to see each other as fellow human beings and recognise each other as equals. Also even after working from 8am until 5pm, I earn less than Rs 500 a day. This is the total wage, with no guaranteed income from the government. I hope for a change so that we can have a more stable income.
Ramesh Kumar, autorickshaw driver
The arrival of electric buses has very much affected our livelihood. People no longer use autos because of these buses, which has directly impacted our income and, in turn, our daily expenses. I hope there will be a positive change in this situation in 2025.
Muruppala Krishna, construction worker
I have been a construction worker for the past 18 years. I am originally from Andhra Pradesh. I receive weekly payments, which I save and send back home regularly. I avoid distractions like drinking alcohol and stick to my routine. I plan to continue living this way. Just because it’s a new year, I don’t feel the need for any changes.
Naseeha K, anganavadi teacher
Next year, I hope to see equality in the syllabus, with the same curriculum for both CBSE and state syllabus students. I also want to see scholarships for people from backward communities. Smart classrooms should be introduced in all schools to enhance learning. Additionally, teachers up to class 11 deserve a salary increase for their hard work and dedication.
Sandhya M, nurse
A major concern I have is about the working conditions of nurses. In foreign countries, nursing duties are carried out more smoothly. Safety is also given importance. Unfortunately, we lack all these here. If the government could implement advanced systems and equipment, it would be a great relief. Another issue that worries me is the increasing trend of substance abuse, especially among the youth. I hope people become more aware and responsible about their health and choices.