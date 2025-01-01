Muruppala Krishna, construction worker

I have been a construction worker for the past 18 years. I am originally from Andhra Pradesh. I receive weekly payments, which I save and send back home regularly. I avoid distractions like drinking alcohol and stick to my routine. I plan to continue living this way. Just because it’s a new year, I don’t feel the need for any changes.

Naseeha K, anganavadi teacher

Next year, I hope to see equality in the syllabus, with the same curriculum for both CBSE and state syllabus students. I also want to see scholarships for people from backward communities. Smart classrooms should be introduced in all schools to enhance learning. Additionally, teachers up to class 11 deserve a salary increase for their hard work and dedication.

Sandhya M, nurse

A major concern I have is about the working conditions of nurses. In foreign countries, nursing duties are carried out more smoothly. Safety is also given importance. Unfortunately, we lack all these here. If the government could implement advanced systems and equipment, it would be a great relief. Another issue that worries me is the increasing trend of substance abuse, especially among the youth. I hope people become more aware and responsible about their health and choices.