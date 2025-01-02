Congress facing tug of war between senior leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As local body and assembly elections are approaching, the dissonance between Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V D Satheesan, and the former’s health issues have come as a challenge to the Congress and the UDF which are eager to return to power after a decade-long hiatus.

After the three by-election results were announced on November 23, the KPCC is yet to convene its executive meeting to analyse the results, barring an online meeting which failed to discuss any matters in detail. This does not augur well for a party that is keen to return to power in the state, sources said.

“The Parliament session was going on till December 20. and after that there was the passing away of writer M T Vasudevan Nair and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh,” KPCC general secretary M Liju told TNIE. However, leaders alleged that there was a month’s gap between the date of the announcement of election results and the convening of the Parliament session, and this cannot be cited as a reason for not holding the executive meeting.

The leaders opposed to Satheesan’s style of functioning point out the latter’s absence in many of the programmes organised by KPCC at Indira Bhavan. However, critics also point out that Sudhakaran too was absent at the UDF high-powered committee meeting held at Cantonment House.

Meanwhile, CWC leaders Ramesh Chennithala, Shashi Tharoor and former KPCC president K Muralidharan are batting for Sudhakaran’s continuance in the post. “The political future of these leaders hinges on who succeeds Sudhakaran?” a senior leader told TNIE.

“No one wants the next KPCC president to be a close aide of Satheesan. Leaders who adopt this stance reportedly have the support of AICC organisational general secretary K C Venugopal,” he said.