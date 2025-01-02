First day, first manifest-show

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As 2025 ushers in new beginnings, many of us find ourselves reflecting on the year gone by. We have often set ambitious goals — hitting the gym consistently, eating healthier, saving money, travelling, and more. For some, these targets were successfully checked off; for others, promises remain unfinished.
However, the new year is no longer just about resolutions. They have evolved into visualising and affirming aspirations, plans, and goals through vision boards and manifestation.
Before dismissing it as a fad, it is worth noting that this practice has gained significant popularity across the globe, especially after the pandemic. People, apparently, have been channeling their ‘energies’ and ‘attracting’ positive outcomes.
Google, in recent times, has reported a peak in searches for ‘manifestation’, and workshops on manifestation and creating vision boards have since become a highlight in the wellness market.
This trend even prompted the Cambridge Dictionary to declare ‘manifest’ as the word of the year 2024 – “to use methods such as visualisation and affirmation to help you imagine achieving something you want, in the belief that doing so will make it more likely to happen”.
The concept of manifestation largely gained prominence from the 2006 book and film ‘The Secret’ by Rhonda Byrne. At its core, the ‘law of attraction’ suggests that if you ask the universe for something and truly believe in it, you will receive it.
“Manifestation is about setting clear intentions for your life,” says life coach Dhanya Rajagopal. “Many people lack clear goals or a vision for what they want, which can make the journey feel meaningless. It’s about becoming what you think, training your mind, and cultivating the discipline and action that keeps you focused on your goals.”
To bring your vision to life, the concept of a vision board comes into play. “Along with words of affirmation, visualising your goal is key. A vision board helps turn that vision into a tangible representation,” adds Dhanya.
A vision board is a collage of images and words that represent the goals you want to achieve. For example, if your goal is to travel, you could include pictures of your dream destinations and images of aeroplanes, etc.
There is no single ‘correct way’ to create a vision board. Some people focus on a single goal, while others prefer to capture the bigger picture of what they want for the year or their future.
“Take time for self-reflection and understand what’s truly important to you. Your goals should be clear, not vague. Instead of just saying, ‘I want to make money’ or ‘I want to grow in my career,’ have a specific vision of how you want those things to look,” says Dhanya.
“When you manifest, frame it in the present tense as if you already have it. Self-doubt can be a major obstacle, so it’s important to truly believe in the process. As time goes on, your vision board can evolve. It doesn’t need to be perfect, and it’s okay to update it as your goals change.”
Once your board is ready, place it somewhere you’ll see it often — whether on your office desk, your wardrobe, or even as your phone wallpaper. While not everyone believes in the power of manifestation, there seems to be a general agreement that regularly reminding ourselves of our goals can help keep us focused and motivated to bring them to life.
Road basics
City roads are a constant source of frustration for Thiruvananthapuram residents. The Smart City project, initially slated for completion in May, faced repeated delays, with deadlines pushed to August. Yet, the situation remains dire, plagued by inconsistent progress and issues like drainage and waterlogging exacerbated by ongoing construction.
“First, the administration should get realistic and stop calling the project smart. These delays are likely linked to the 2025 local elections. My wish list includes the development of East Fort, one of the state’s most significant historical landmarks, based on the recommendations of the City Road Improvement Project,” says Anil Kumar Pandala, former director of T’Puram Road Development Company Limited.
Night outs
Manaveeyam Veedhi, part of the Smart City project, is touted as a cultural hub but suffers from violence, drug peddling, and neglect. While events like IFFK help its image, issues with accessibility, safety, and maintenance persist.
“We performed here before 2020, but the venue now feels unsafe and unwelcoming. There’s too much paperwork, and it’s not animal-friendly. With fewer meaningful programmes, the crowd has shifted elsewhere. In 2025, the administration must make this space artist-friendly,” urges Devan Narayanan, a musician.
Push for heritage
Unlike cities built around trade, Thiruvananthapuram developed around Kanthalloor Sala, an ancient university now being revived. However, challenges persist. Many, especially the youth, lack awareness of history. Rapid urbanisation often sacrifices heritage. Adding to the woes are climate change and poor maintenance.
“The city urgently needs heritage conservation to preserve its legacy and attract cultural tourism. Reviving Kanthalloor Sala should be prioritised, with sufficient funding to make it a cornerstone of heritage and cultural revival,” says Arun A S, vice president of Kanthalloor Sala Revival Project
Calm coasts
Every monsoon, coastal communities in the city face devastation. Homes are swept away by the sea, forcing residents to relocate to nearby schools that serve as rescue centres. Coastal roads linking the city to key locations, like the airport, become impassable due to erosion. A University of Kerala study warns that coastal erosion in the district could become severe by 2027.
“Protecting and maintaining safeguarded coastal areas is crucial as they deteriorate over time. Activities like construction and sand mining must be stopped in vulnerable zones. Natural beaches should be restored where possible, using methods like offshore submerged breakwaters, as in Poonthura. Beaches are a natural defence against erosion, and maintaining them is essential,” says K V Thomas, retired scientist, National Centre for Earth Science Studies.
Beach tourism
Thiruvananthapuram’s beaches, including Varkala and Kovalam, are being developed as international hubs, but delays and poor execution hinder progress. Waste management and visitor experience remain key concerns. “The government must consult stakeholders before planning. Poor designs and maintenance at Shankhumukham and other beaches undermine our tourism potential. We need a clear vision,” says V Sivanandan of Kerala Tourism Promoters Association.
Vision Board for city compiled with inputs from APARNA NAIR