It’s time for RAGBAG!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kovalam is set to host the RAGBAG International Performing Arts Festival from January 14 to 19, promising an unforgettable experience for art enthusiasts and visitors alike.

Organised by the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, the festival will bring several performances that creatively transform discarded objects, forgotten ideas, and traditional art forms into interesting displays of innovation and artistry.

The festival will showcase a lineup of artists from India, as well as international performers from countries including France, Poland, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Spain, and Chile. Audiences can look forward to a diverse range of performances, including aerial acrobatics, shadow puppetry, and traditional Kerala art forms like Mudiyettu. There will also be musical renditions of Kabir’s poetry.

In addition to the performances, the festival will feature a culinary festival that offers a taste of diverse global flavours. Cultural tourism activities will also provide engaging experiences, allowing people to explore Kerala’s artistic heritage. Experts in crafts and performing arts will participate in panel discussions, making the festival a platform for dialogue and learning.

Tickets for the six-day festival are priced at Rs 2,000, with a single-day pass available for Rs 500. A family pass for four is also available for Rs 2,200. Tickets via BookMyShow.