Kerala govt bins commissionerate proposal, DIGs to hold commissioner posts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the appointment of an officer of the rank of DIG as Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner, the state government has virtually sent a message that it is dropping the plan to implement the commissionerate system.

Thomson Jose was appointed as the new Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner on Tuesday in the place of outgoing officer G Sparjan Kumar, an officer of the rank of IG.

The government had in September 2024 appointed Putta Vimaladitya, who is of the rank of DIG, as Kochi commissioner in place of IG S Syamsundar.

The state government began toying with the idea of introducing metropolitan police commissionerate system, which confers sweeping powers to the men in uniform, in 2019. If implemented, the system would have conferred magisterial powers, hitherto limited to the district collectors, on commissioners. Then state police chief Loknath Behera had strongly batted for the system and CM Pinarayi Vijayan held a favourable view regarding that.