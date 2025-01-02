Staff seek justice as Railways delays action against engineer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of women track maintainers has sought justice for the ill-treatment they endured at the hands of a senior section engineer in the Thiruvananthapuram Division.

An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) set up by the Railway Division found that Rajagopal, a senior section engineer (SSE) in the Trivandrum section, misbehaved with the subordinate staff, cut their travelling allowances and tampered with their muster rolls, gave them lower performance grades and assigned them tasks that were not in accordance with the work manual.

TNIE accessed a copy of the ICC report convened by Senior Divisional Personnel Officer M P Lipin Raj. Despite the serious findings from the ICC in November, the higher officials are reportedly dragging their feet on taking action against the officer in question.

Track maintainers are responsible for the maintenance and repair of railway tracks. The Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) and the Dakshin Railway Employees Union (DREU), two recognised trade unions in the Railway Division, have taken up the issue with higher officers, but without much success.