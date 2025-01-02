Staff seek justice as Railways delays action against engineer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of women track maintainers has sought justice for the ill-treatment they endured at the hands of a senior section engineer in the Thiruvananthapuram Division.
An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) set up by the Railway Division found that Rajagopal, a senior section engineer (SSE) in the Trivandrum section, misbehaved with the subordinate staff, cut their travelling allowances and tampered with their muster rolls, gave them lower performance grades and assigned them tasks that were not in accordance with the work manual.
TNIE accessed a copy of the ICC report convened by Senior Divisional Personnel Officer M P Lipin Raj. Despite the serious findings from the ICC in November, the higher officials are reportedly dragging their feet on taking action against the officer in question.
Track maintainers are responsible for the maintenance and repair of railway tracks. The Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) and the Dakshin Railway Employees Union (DREU), two recognised trade unions in the Railway Division, have taken up the issue with higher officers, but without much success.
“We have tried to raise the issue with the divisional engineer. He gave a lame excuse that he could not find a suitable replacement for the accused. The continuation of the accused in the same position causes further trauma for the women staff,” said a trade union representative.
The situation escalated in April when the petitioners refused to clean the office of the accused. As a result of their disobedience, the officer allegedly began tampering with their muster and duty points, actions that could affect their chances of promotion.
“I have nearly a decade of service with experience of serving in different wings, and I have never faced such a demeaning attitude from anyone. The actions of the SSE have put many of us in trauma. We were hoping for justice after the ICC extended support,” said one of the petitioners.
Despite multiple attempts, the Senior Divisional Personnel Officer could not be contacted for comments.