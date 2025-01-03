Flower, light fest ‘Vasantholsavam’ to end today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 10-day flower and light festival, Vasantholsavam, will conclude on Friday, offering a dazzling farewell to visitors who have thronged the event during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. Organised at the Kanakakunnu Palace grounds by the Tourism Department, the festival recorded over 2.5 lakh footfall in nine days since its inauguration on December 25.

Visitors can enjoy the final day of the event until midnight, with special art and cultural programs curated by the Child Welfare Committee planned for the closing ceremony.

The festival was inaugurated by Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, who emphasised the theme “Illuminating Joy, Spreading Harmony.” The event saw participation from city residents as well as domestic and international tourists visiting the state capital during the holiday season.

A major highlight of this year’s festival was the exotic collection of flowers brought from outside Kerala. Rare species, creatively arranged at the Kanakakunnu Palace grounds, were a visual treat for visitors. Additionally, a rare bonsai collection, cut flower displays, and exhibits of unique plant species showcased by government institutions and nurseries made the festival a memorable experience.