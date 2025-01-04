Cultural treat awaits all at Kerala legislature International Book Festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third edition of the International Book Festival to be held at the legislative assembly complex will feature a series of cultural programmes from January 7 to 13.

The ministers and MLAs will be performing in the Legislature Star Singer programme on the last day of the event. There will be regular cultural programmes including mega shows, musical evenings and dance performances.

On the opening day, singers Rimi Tomy, Rajalakshmi, Srinath, Shyama Prasad, Kaushik and Vinitha will participate in the mega show ‘Eena’. There will be dance performances by actors Priyanka and Ankita and the Sarinas group.

Dr Bineetha Ranjith, Shah and Shaan, Sreelakshmi Shankardev, Azmin and Shinusathya will take the stage on the third day of the Pranayam Jeevam Megashow. Krishnaprabha and Kok Band will perform on the fourth day for Music India Season 2, while Harmonious Kerala, featuring Najim Arshad, Mahesh Kunjumon, Libin, Shikha, Chitra Arun, Vedamitra, Aslam and Mithun Ramesh, will take the stage on the fifth day.

Stephen Devassy Band, G Venugopal, Aravind Venugopal, Pushpavati and Reshma Raghavendra will perform on the sixth day. Legislatures will perform with singers Vidhu Pratap, Sithara Krishnakumar, and Mithun, and other stars.