Mysteries in plain sight

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pappanamcode is just five kilometers from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. Today, it is recognised as an important industrial hub and a critical transit point for buses heading to Neyyattinkara, Kaliyikkavila, and Kanyakumari. And it’s a name that carries various stories behind it.

What makes the name ‘Pappanamcode’ intriguing is its multiplicity. Within the Thiruvananthapuram district itself, three places share this name. In addition to the Pappanamcode within the city corporation limits, there are counterparts in Aruvikkara Panchayat and Palode. What ties these places together is their geography — each is marked by flat, open land, a clue that historians and linguists have noticed in their quest to understand the origin of this name.

Vellanadu Ramachandran, a historian, shares one of the widely accepted theories. “In old dictionaries, the word ‘Pappanam’ is defined as ‘flat land’. This meaning aligns well with the flat terrain of the regions. In Sangam literature, the term ‘Parappanam’ is used similarly to denote open, expansive lands, which might have evolved into ‘Pappanam’ over time,” he says.

For instance, old records show that ‘Parippu’ in Kottayam was historically called ‘Nalparappil’. Likewise, another place called ‘Parappil’ exists within Thiruvananthapuram, hinting at a shared linguistic heritage, he adds. “These areas, known for their open landscapes, strengthen the argument that ‘Parappanam’ likely describes a geographical feature, gradually transforming into its current form ‘‘Pappanam’.”