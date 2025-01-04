Robot-assisted paediatric gait trainer launched

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be of immense help in the physical rehabilitation of children facing mobility issues, Genrobotics, based in Thiruvananthapuram, has launched what it billed as India’s first robot-assisted paediatric gait trainer.

Named ‘G-Gaiter Paediatric’, the gait trainer is integrated with advanced virtual reality (VR) technology and real-time interactive games to ensure an engaging and stimulating therapy experience.

The trainer is helpful for children facing gait disabilities resulting from conditions like cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, and injuries to brain and spinal cord. Launching G-Gaiter Paediatric at a ceremony held at C-DAC auditorium, Technopark, Health Minister Veena George said G Gaiter Paediatric will be installed at Sree Avittam Thirunal Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, one of the 10 centres of excellence in mother and childcare, recognised by the Union government.

The robot comes with Genrobotics’ patented GPLOT Exoskeleton Technology enabling children to develop natural gait patterns through precise and advanced robotic gait therapy.

It also operates on intelligent therapy mode, assisting the children in motor pattern relearning, for an efficient gait pattern according to the needs of the patient.