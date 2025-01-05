Ayyankali Hall stretch to get state’s 1st parklet with modern amenities

“This area remains active late into the night. After the success of Manaveeyam Veedhi, the idea was to create another hub for nightlife, and this stretch is perfect for that. The parklet is a new concept for us, and being a one-way stretch gives us the flexibility to introduce more amenities,” said an official source.

A parklet, a concept popular in cities around the world, is essentially an extension of the sidewalk that provides additional space and amenities for pedestrians. The parklet on Ayyankali Hall Road will feature seating areas for socialising and a designated play area with swings for children, catering to people of all age groups.

One of the key highlights of the new stretch will be interactive lighting in the pedestrian pathways. “The interactive floor lighting will respond to pedestrian movement, making it a major attraction. This will serve as a model for future road developments, with modern amenities and features incorporated into upcoming projects by various government agencies,” said the source. The project is expected to be completed shortly.

Landscaping and disability-friendly features are also key components of the plan. “At Manaveeyam Veedhi, the disabled-friendly features have drawn many people using wheelchairs, allowing them to spend time comfortably. We are replicating this in the new project by including wheelchair-friendly ramps,” the official added.