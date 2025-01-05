KGMOA withdraws non-cooperation after assurance on Dr. Nelson's reinstatement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram branch of the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) withdrew its decision not to join State School Arts Festival duties, following talks between their representatives and the additional chief secretary.

The latter gave assurance that the doctors’ demand for reinstating Dr D Nelson who was transferred to Adoor General Hospital as a punishment would be reinstated. The withdrawal of non-cooperation came as a relief for the department which was struggling to find alternative arrangements to run the camps in the festival venues.

The department formed 6 to 24 medical teams to manage health care in the venues till January 8. The medical team at the venues operates in two to three shifts, starting from 9 am. Drawing doctors and paramedics from family and community health centres to the arts festival is likely to impact the OP activities of these centres during the festival period.

The KGMOA representatives, however, said that their protest against the arbitrary action shall continue despite the agreement to become part of the medical team.

“We will continue to boycott all additional duties till our demand is met. It should not have been dragged in this manner,” said Dr Padmaprasad P S, district president of KGMOA.

The doctors started the protest after Dr Nelson was suspended in September last year following media reports that he was involved in private practice. Though the charge was proved wrong, the doctor was transferred to a far-off location. As a result, the protest dragged on as DHS did not heed the demand for his reinstatement though the district has six vacancies.