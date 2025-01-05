Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th birth anniversary fete inaugurated

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba was inaugurated by Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, at Sai Gramam on Saturday. Sri Sathya Sai Grama Global Trust chairman Justice A Lakshmikutty presided over the event. Trust executive director K N Anandakumar honoured Tushar with a memento.

Dignitaries, including World Tibet Day Foundation executive director Sethu Das, Sri Sathya Sai Arts and Science College principal Dr Sumesh Gopinath, Babu Neelakantan, Veena, Perinad Sadanandan Pillai and Pallippuram Jayakumar, attended the event.

In his keynote address, Tushar emphasised the enduring relevance of Gandhian principles in society. He spoke about how these ideals continue to guide humanity toward a path of righteousness and global harmony. He also commended the initiatives at Sai Gramam, describing them as a model of rural self-reliance and community development.

As part of the celebrations, Tushar engaged in an interactive session with the students of Sri Sathya Sai Arts and Science College and officially launched the college magazine.

The event also included a charitable initiative by the trust, which distributed bicycles to 18 underprivileged students from local schools.