Despite artists’ pleas, Vilpattu remains outside Kerala school youth festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rhythmic storytelling folk art of Vilpattu, a cultural treasure of southern Kerala, continues to be excluded from the annual school youth festival despite persistent efforts by artists and folklore enthusiasts to secure its rightful place in the event.

With roots tracing back to pre-1963 cultural competitions held in schools, colleges, and libraries, Vilpattu was once a celebrated part of the region’s folk heritage. The art form combines music, rhythm, and storytelling, drawing inspiration from mythological tales, historical events, and contemporary issues. Despite its cultural significance and adaptability, it remains conspicuously absent from the festival’s official manual, leaving artists disheartened.

The decision to exclude Vilpattu is particularly perplexing as other tribal and folk art forms such as Mangalam kali, Paniya dance, Malapulaya attam, Irula dance, and Paliya dance have been included as competition items. While the move to recognise and promote traditional art forms is commendable, the absence of Vilpattu has raised concerns about inconsistent representation of Kerala’s folk heritage.

“Unique folk arts like Vilpattu should gets it due importance and recognition in youth festivals,” said Pramod Payyannur, member-secretary, Bharat Bhawan.

The Kerala Folklore Academy has been actively promoting Vilpattu and other traditional art forms, providing platforms for performances across the state and beyond. Artists have also formally requested the state government to include Vilpattu in the revised Kalotsavam Manual. However, this demand is yet to be addressed.

Artists argue that Vilpattu is as deserving as other folk art forms featured in the festival. “The art form represents a unique blend of music, storytelling, and rhythm, with a heritage that is deeply rooted in Kerala’s cultural identity. It deserves to be showcased on such a prestigious platform,” said an artist who chose to remain anonymous.