Mega literary fest to begin in Thiruvananthapuram on January 7

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third edition of the mega literary festival, hosted by the state legislative assembly, will begin on Tuesday. The seven-day festival will see about 300 book launches, 60 book discussions and cultural events including poetry readings, storytelling, solo plays and film-related events. Hundreds of writers from different parts of the globe will attend the festival.

The international book fest, themed ‘reading is addiction’, will be held from January 7 to 13. There will be 13 dialogues in which prominent personalities will interact with each other.

The inaugural session will feature Methil Devika and Sreeja Syam. V K Sreeraman and T D Ramakrishnan will discuss the link between novels and local history. On the second day, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas and globetrotter Santhosh George Kulangara will lead a discussion on tourism. M Swaraj and K S Sabarinadhan will address the politics of reading on the third day.

The fourth day will host discussions with Ranju Ranjimar, Anas N S, Shaheen K Rafiq, and Dr Priya K Nair. Sessions on democracy, fiction, and storytelling will feature Zoya Hasan, Sudhir Devadas, G R Indugopan, E Santhosh Kumar, Ramesh Pisharody, and Babu Ramachandran on the fifth day.

On the sixth day, Manu S Pillai and N E Sudheer will discuss the portrayal of Hinduism in history, followed by a session on changing reading habits led by Ashokan Charuvil and Ashtamoorthi. The final day will feature senior political leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami and LSG Minister M B Rajesh discussing political topics, with Sri Lankan author V V Padmaseeli and Pushpa Kurup addressing children’s reading habits and lifelong learning. A daily mega show will be held at 7 pm in collaboration with leading media houses.

Kudumbashree to add flavour to the fair Kudumbashree units will manage a food court offering local delicacies such as Attappadi’s Vanasundari, Palakkad’s Ramassery Idli, Idukki’s Pidi and chicken dishes, Malabar flavours, and Kuttanadan specialities. Visitors will also have the chance to explore the Assembly Hall, the historic library, and the museum while engaging with literature. The festival promises a vibrant celebration of literature, culture, and ideas, offering something for everyone.

