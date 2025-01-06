Tech-driven fraud in medical claims worries insurance companies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Policyholders often have a love-hate relationship with medical insurance companies, particularly when it comes to claims. However, in a reverse scenario the insurance companies are increasingly concerned about rising instances of high-tech frauds involving forged documents in medical claims.

Among the culprits are individuals from diverse professions, including a techie working for a multinational company, a naval contractor, an accountant, and even a doctor involved in forging documents.The techie, hailing from Ernakulam, was caught with the help of a Third-Party Administrator for submitting multiple claims using fraudulent medical documents in the names of several relatives.

“The employee was based in the UK when he made the online submissions. Upon notifying his employers, he was recalled and dismissed from his position,” said Dr Ushus Kumar, Director of Optimus Medical Services Pvt Ltd, the company that investigated the case. The investigation also uncovered another fraudulent scheme involving a naval contractor from Ochira, who exploited online pharmacy bills to claim post-hospitalisation expenses.

He had submitted a claim of Rs 3.4 lakh after receiving heart treatment at a hospital in Karunagapally, covered under Niva Bupa Health Insurance. By ordering medicines from online pharmacies like PharmEasy and Netmeds, then cancelling the orders, he presented these false bills to make claims. “His purchase patterns raised red flags with the pharmacies, which subsequently alerted the insurance company. We also found that he had defrauded another insurer in a similar way,” Dr Kumar added.