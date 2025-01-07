CM Pinarayi to honour writer M Mukundan at KLIBF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present Kerala Legislative Assembly’s award to writer M Mukundan on Tuesday. The award is in honour of Mukundan’s outstanding contribution to Malayalam literature. The CM will present the award after inaugurating the Kerala Legislature International Book Fair (KLIBF) at the Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall in the assembly at 10.30 a.m.

Speaker AN Shamseer will preside over the function in which Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader will be the chief guest. Writer Devdutt Pattanaik will release the souvenir on the KLIBF’s second edition.

Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar will welcome the gathering. Felicitations will be offered by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, minister V Sivankutty, Saji Cherian, G R Anil, Opposition deputy leader Kunhalikutty and district collector Anu Kumari.

Legislature Secretary N Krishnakumar will pay a vote of thanks. Over 160 national and international publishers will participate in the book festival. There will be 250 stalls. 313 book releases and over 56 book discussions have been scheduled. There will be about 70 programmes as part of the festival including panel discussions, meet the author, smriti sandhya, poetry and kathaprasangam sessions.