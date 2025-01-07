Kerala State School Arts Festival: Hotly-contested Thiruvathira enlivens fest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the third day of the State School Arts Festival concluded, the excitement continued to fill the festival venue. Dressed in traditional Kerala kasavu saree, paired with minimal makeup and traditional jewellery, 18 teams of 10 members each competed in the high school category at the Central Stadium. While the earlier days saw a subdued audience, the venue came alive with the Thiruvathira competition held in front of a packed crowd. Of the 18 teams, 16 secured A grades.

The competition started an hour behind schedule but the students remained full of energy and enthusiasm. The team from Darsana HSS, Nedumangad, came to the festival after appealing a previous decision. Their main goal this year was to secure an A grade, and they achieved it.

“In the district festival, we were awarded the second place because our song was considered outdated. This time, we brought in a new song and prepared for it in just one week,” said team member Abhina S Vinod.

Students from St Mary’s Girls HS, Cherthala, had a different concern. “In the festival, many Thiruvathira performances have a classical touch. But we have chosen to stick to the traditional style for our presentation,” team member Arja A S shared.

For three years in a row, students from the Perambra HSS have participated in Thiruvathira at the state festival.

“We began practising in June-July, and the hard work we have put in since then is what you are seeing here today,” the students said.

Mattannur Madhusoodanan Namboothiri, who trained the students from Kuthuparamba HS, Thokilangadi, Kannur, said the competition this year is of an exceptionally high standard.