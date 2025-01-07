Kerala State School Arts Festival: Hotly-contested Thiruvathira enlivens fest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the third day of the State School Arts Festival concluded, the excitement continued to fill the festival venue. Dressed in traditional Kerala kasavu saree, paired with minimal makeup and traditional jewellery, 18 teams of 10 members each competed in the high school category at the Central Stadium. While the earlier days saw a subdued audience, the venue came alive with the Thiruvathira competition held in front of a packed crowd. Of the 18 teams, 16 secured A grades.
The competition started an hour behind schedule but the students remained full of energy and enthusiasm. The team from Darsana HSS, Nedumangad, came to the festival after appealing a previous decision. Their main goal this year was to secure an A grade, and they achieved it.
“In the district festival, we were awarded the second place because our song was considered outdated. This time, we brought in a new song and prepared for it in just one week,” said team member Abhina S Vinod.
Students from St Mary’s Girls HS, Cherthala, had a different concern. “In the festival, many Thiruvathira performances have a classical touch. But we have chosen to stick to the traditional style for our presentation,” team member Arja A S shared.
For three years in a row, students from the Perambra HSS have participated in Thiruvathira at the state festival.
“We began practising in June-July, and the hard work we have put in since then is what you are seeing here today,” the students said.
Mattannur Madhusoodanan Namboothiri, who trained the students from Kuthuparamba HS, Thokilangadi, Kannur, said the competition this year is of an exceptionally high standard.
A 45-year old memory
Forty-five years ago, in 1980, Sheela Kottayi took part in the 20th State School Arts Festival held in Thiruvananthapuram, representing the Gwalior Rayons HS, Kozhikode, and secured an A grade for their Thiruvathira performance.
Today, Sheela returned to the festival venue to witness Thiruvathirakali once again, reminiscing her memories.“Our teacher made sure we had traditional ornaments and dressed identically in the one-piece mundu with a gold kasavu veshti draped over it. We even visited a renowned beauty parlour for matching makeup and hairstyle. Standing around the ceremonial lamp, we performed and left everyone in the audience mesmerised,” she recalls.After the performance, reporters crowded around them backstage, Sheela said.
“They told us, ‘You deserve the first prize’, and photographers captured our pictures,” she reminisced. When the results were announced, Sheela and her team were happy to hear they had won the first prize.
The next day, their photos were on the newspapers and their performance was mentioned on the radio. Later, it was announced that one of the three judges had a differing opinion. The results were revised, and only an A grade was awarded to Sheela’s team, while the second, third, and fourth-placed teams were promoted to the top positions.