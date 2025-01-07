Vizhinjam Conclave 2025 aiming industrial potential of port to begin on Jan 28

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vizhinjam Conclave 2025, which aims to explore the industrial opportunities tied to the Vizhinjam International Seaport and its ancillary industries, will be held on January 28 and 29, at Hyatt Regency, Thiruvananthapuram.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event.

“We expect the participation of over 300 delegates and more than 50 investors. It is expected that at least 20 MoUs will be signed during the event, paving the way for significant economic growth and development,” said P Rajeeve, Minister for Industries in a press meet.

The event is organised by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) in association with the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (TCCI).

The Vizhinjam Conclave 2025 also seeks investments in various other sectors. Representatives from globally renowned companies with substantial investments in port-related projects will participate, making this a landmark event for Kerala, said the statement.Key highlights of the conclave include panel discussions on critical topics, fireside chats, featuring industry icons, presentations on investment opportunities in Kerala, exclusive sessions to guide potential investors and facilitate direct interactions between business leaders and delegates.

The conclave will also evaluate investment opportunities for Kerala-based companies and startups, ensuring a robust platform for local enterprises, said the statement.

The event is expected to generate employment opportunities more than the direct workforce of the port through associated industries.

The conclave will also initiate efforts to engage local communities and position Vizhinjam as a model for inclusive development.