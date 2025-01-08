A celebration of stories on canvas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned Austrian artist Gustav Klimt once remarked: ‘Art is a line around your thoughts.’ This idea is what comes alive at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, where a collection of 37 paintings — each born from different thoughts, imagination, and emotions of 37 artists — is on display.
Organised by the Kerala Chitrakala Parishath’s (KCP) district unit, the AKAM ‘25 exhibition and sale, short for ‘Anandapurikkoru Kalanivedyam’, is currently being held at the Lalitha Kala Art Gallery. The event showcases a selection of artworks created during a two-day KCP camp that brought together over 48 artists in December.
“The exhibition is a celebration of local talent. It provides a platform for artists to engage with the public and share their creative vision,” says Shafeek A, president of KCP’s district committee.
Founded in 1961, KCP is a prominent association of artists, art teachers, sculptors, enthusiasts, and all those involved in the field of art. The organisation has successfully conducted various programs, including camps and art exhibitions, at the state and district levels.
“Those experiencing stress at home, those unable to go out due to various illnesses, individuals with physical limitations, people who have come secretly to paint because they are not allowed to do so at home, and even those who have regained their memories through painting are part of our group. The value of such platforms becomes clear when you hear the stories of these people,” says Shafeek.
“We only suggested not to copy. Everyone had the freedom to bring their thoughts to life on the canvas, and that is the most interesting aspect of this exhibition.”
Shafeek says KCP has plans to hold similar camps every month, and an annual exhibition.
“However, such exhibitions require space, and only the Museum Art Gallery has the necessary facilities for that. We aim to involve about 100 participants, but the art gallery is currently closed due to renovation work,” he says.