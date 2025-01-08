A celebration of stories on canvas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned Austrian artist Gustav Klimt once remarked: ‘Art is a line around your thoughts.’ This idea is what comes alive at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, where a collection of 37 paintings — each born from different thoughts, imagination, and emotions of 37 artists — is on display.

Organised by the Kerala Chitrakala Parishath’s (KCP) district unit, the AKAM ‘25 exhibition and sale, short for ‘Anandapurikkoru Kalanivedyam’, is currently being held at the Lalitha Kala Art Gallery. The event showcases a selection of artworks created during a two-day KCP camp that brought together over 48 artists in December.

“The exhibition is a celebration of local talent. It provides a platform for artists to engage with the public and share their creative vision,” says Shafeek A, president of KCP’s district committee.

Founded in 1961, KCP is a prominent association of artists, art teachers, sculptors, enthusiasts, and all those involved in the field of art. The organisation has successfully conducted various programs, including camps and art exhibitions, at the state and district levels.