Vibrant energy fills House as third Legislature International Book Fair kicks off

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fruitful week lies ahead for bookworms in the city as the 3rd Kerala Legislature International Book Fair kicked off on Tuesday. An enthusiastic crowd made a beeline for the assembly, the fair venue, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with youthful energy.

Featuring over 50 stalls from renowned Indian publishers, including DC Books, Mathrubhumi Books, Penguin Books, and HarperCollins, the week-long fair is expected to see significant footfall. Special offers like daily lucky draw where winners receive gift vouchers worth Rs 500, which they can redeem on book purchases, add to the attraction.

The fair is not just about buying books, but also offers a dynamic platform for literary engagement. Visitors can enjoy talk shows, interactive sessions, book releases, and “Meet the Author” events. Live book signings by authors have added a special touch, with celebrated writers M Mukundan and Benyamin gracing the event on the opening day.

The public has also embraced this rare opportunity to explore the legislative complex while engaging with literature. Stalls have been bustling with activity, with popular works by MT Vasudevan Nair, M Mukundan and Sara Joseph leading in sales, according to Mathrubhumi Books. Spiritual and religious genres have also witnessed steady demand.

Newly-released books, including those launched earlier this week, have been stocked across various stalls, ensuring a fresh selection for visitors throughout the fair. “It’s a great chance to visit the legislative assembly and shop for books,” said Devika K and Rohini R S, who are preparing for competitive exams. Renuka Suresh, a fashion designer, chimed in, “The week-long format is perfect. It allows us to visit more than once and fully enjoy the experience.” The book fair promises an enriching blend of literature, culture, and accessibility, continuing to draw avid readers and curious visitors alike.

ALEXANDER, MUSK INSPIRED BY GREEK MYTHOLOGY: PATTANAIK

T’PURAM: Like Alexander the Great, Elon Musk attempts to do extraordinary things taking inspiration from Greek mythology, said writer and mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik. He was delivering a talk on ‘Why Mythology Matters Over History” at the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival 2025 on Tuesday. “In Greek mythology, humans who do the extraordinary become gods.

Alexander wanted to conquer the world because he was inspired by Greek mythology. His mother told him that ‘if you do something extraordinary you will become a god’. And Elon Musk too believes in it, whether he admits it or not. He thinks he can change the world, be extraordinary and get a place in Elysium.

Like Achelous and Odysseus. He doesn’t believe in the mythology of the monotheistic faiths,” Pattanaik said. He further advised people reading the Ramayana, Mahabharata or Bible to understand what is communicated internally. “In the scientific world only one truth is allowed to exist, you are not allowed to look beyond the literal,” he said.