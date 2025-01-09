BJP will not demolish any place of worship: BJP leader P K Krishnadas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “We won’t demolish any mosques or places of worship in India,” said BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas.

He was speaking at the panel discussion at a literary festival organised by the State Legislative Assembly on the subject ‘Contemporary Indian Politics’. He said that the dreams of the opposition parties will be futile.

“The opposition parties are on a hate campaign against the BJP. A new politics has evolved in India after the Modi government came to power. To protect the interests of one family, the Congress tore away the Constitution of the country,” he said.

Participating in the discussion, Congress working committee member Ramesh Chennithala said that the present Modi government came to power with the help of two crutches – Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. Replying to a BJP leader’s allegation of Congress sticking to dynasty power, Ramesh said that the Nehru family has the mandate of the people.

Two leaders from that family died for the nation. He also alleged that the BJP government, with the help of Election Commission of India, had sabotaged the Maharashtra elections.

Replying to the points raised by both the BJP and Congress leaders, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that one could not justify the present-day actions of anyone by pointing out the actions that occurred at a particular period in the past.