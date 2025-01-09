EC should prevent govts from giving out freebies before polls: MLA M Vincent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission should prevent governments from giving out freebies to voters at least six months before the election, so as to prevent those in power from influencing voters, said M Vincent MLA.

“The ‘Direct Beneficiary Transfer’ just before the election will influence people’s mandate,” he pointed out. He pointed at efforts by governments to influence voters during elections.

Elections should be held in a fool-proof manner. Governments in power dole out freebies and transfer money to voters to influence them in their favour. Recent examples show that such instances derail democracy.

He was speaking at the book release of Theranjedupp Janadhipathyam Charithravum Varthamanavum written by Samakalika Malayalam journalist Satish Suryan, at Legislative Assembly book festival on Wednesday.

Government chief whip N Jayaraj released the book by handing over a copy to M Vincent. MLAs P Nandakumar and K N Unnikrishnan also attended.

“We live in a time when democracy is being abused. We should realise that democracy in all sectors is being eroded. This book should help us to go in for an introspection on interventions by the executive, judiciary and the media also known as the fourth estate,” said Nandakumar.