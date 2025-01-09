Kerala Folk Festival struggles for footfall in ‘eventful’ capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Folk Festival held at the Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan has gone a bit under the radar amid the simultaneous hosting of the Kerala State School Arts Festival and the Kerala Legislature International Book Fair in the capital.

On the second day of the festival, the programme titled ‘Nattumalayalam’ showcased a vibrant blend of traditional art forms from Malabar, including Karingaliyattam, Theyyam, Poothan Thira, Parunthattam, Kavadiyattam, Karakattam, Kalakali, Anakali, Mayilattam, Kattappattu, and various Nadan Kalikal (art forms) and folk songs.

These performances highlighted the rich agricultural traditions and ritualistic practices rooted in Kerala’s agrarian lifestyle. Sadly, most of them are on the verge of extinction.

The event was inaugurated by Director of Cultural Affairs Divya S Iyer, with the sparse attendance eliciting a comment.

“The lack of crowd reflects a decline in artistic sensibilities among the public. To truly appreciate such folk arts, one must have the soul of an artist,” she remarked during her address.

Despite the small audience, the performances remained vibrant and engaging, with the artists skilfully using a variety of props and interacting directly with the viewers in the koothambalam of the venue.