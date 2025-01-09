Tharoor now working on Sree Narayana Guru’s biography

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After authoring short biographies of the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the chief architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar, author-parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor is now working on the biography of one of Kerala’s greatest social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. Tharoor disclosed this while delivering talk on the topic ‘A Myth and an Idea - Tracing the Roots of Modern India’ at the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival on Wednesday.

“It’s a short biography similar to my volumes on our first prime minister and first law minister Nehru and Ambedkar respectively. However, while these two visionaries are known throughout India, the subject of my next biography is sadly not known much outside Kerala even though he should be (known) in today’s India,” Tharoor said.

In his talk, Tharoor referred to Narayana Guru as “the well-spring of the Kerala renaissance” and the inspiring figure of the Vaikom Satyagraha. “It was he who spearheaded one of the most sweeping social revolutions not only of the 19th century but of all times,” Tharoor said, adding that the Guru had a vision of what an enlightened state should look like and how a modern society should conduct itself.

“His formidable crusade against caste system and untouchability played a role in eventually shaping the contours of modernity, liberalism and progressiveness reflected in our Constitution and in today’s Kerala,” he added.