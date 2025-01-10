Corporation council to take steps to address parking woes in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation council that met here on Thursday decided to take proactive steps to address the growing demand for parking lots in the state capital.
Mayor Arya Rajendran said that the multi-level car parking facilities (MLCPs) are being planned and executed considering the increasing vehicular traffic and congestion in the state capital.
She said that MLCP projects are being planned scientifically after conducting surveys of the proposed sites ensuring that they are developed in systematic manner.
Currently, MLCP facilities are operational in Thampanoor and corporation main office premises.
She informed the council that the MLCP at Palayam is ready to use and soon the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) will hand over the facilities to the corporation. The special council was called by the BJP councillors and they alleged that the town planning standing committee of the corporation is defunct and it has failed to hold any healthy discussions to address parking- related issues.
The Congress councillors said that the civic body should intervene and regulate the parking fees collected at malls and private hospitals.
UDF parliamentary party leader P Padmakumar said that patients and visitors are struggling to find parking space at the Medical College Hospital and demanded the civic body to expedite the ongoing construction of the multi-level car parking at the hospital, as patients and visitors are struggling to find parking spaces.
UDF councillor Mary Pushpam alleged that a mafia was operating widely in the city by starting roadside stalls and renting them out and demanded action from the corporation against the violators encroaching parking areas.
Mayor said that the MLCP at Putharikkandam will commence in about two months. She said that piling activities will begin shortly.