Corporation council to take steps to address parking woes in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation council that met here on Thursday decided to take proactive steps to address the growing demand for parking lots in the state capital.

Mayor Arya Rajendran said that the multi-level car parking facilities (MLCPs) are being planned and executed considering the increasing vehicular traffic and congestion in the state capital.

She said that MLCP projects are being planned scientifically after conducting surveys of the proposed sites ensuring that they are developed in systematic manner.

Currently, MLCP facilities are operational in Thampanoor and corporation main office premises.

She informed the council that the MLCP at Palayam is ready to use and soon the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) will hand over the facilities to the corporation. The special council was called by the BJP councillors and they alleged that the town planning standing committee of the corporation is defunct and it has failed to hold any healthy discussions to address parking- related issues.