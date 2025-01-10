KSRTC to deploy 800 buses during Makaravilakku

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the heavy rush during the Makaravilakku, KSRTC has decided to deploy over 800 buses for Sabarimala pilgrims.

Buses will be pooled from different depots for chain services, special services and long-distance services. The elaborate arrangements come in the backdrop of a High Court direction to ensure that no pilgrim travels standing.

A meeting held by the KSRTC management evaluated the arrangement of buses and their parking causing minimal disruption to other pilgrims visiting Pampa. There are currently 245 buses in the Pampa-Nilakkal chain service, long-distance services from Pampa and parking circular services.

In addition, 228 buses are also operating from various special centres, including Pathanamthitta, Chengannur, Kottayam, Erumeli, Kumily, Kottarakkara, Punalur and Ernakulam.

Besides, 400 more buses will be brought for special service on Makaravilakku day. The buses will be arranged for the pilgrims to reach Nilakkal after the Makara Jyothi darshan on January 14.

The officials said that the long-distance services and chain services from Pampa to Nilakkal will be operated only in a controlled manner without traffic disruption and based on the traffic congestion, before Makara Jyothi day.

Pampa-Nilakkal chains will depart from Triveni Petrol Pump and long-distance buses will depart from Pampa KSRTC Stand. The chain service will start immediately after Makara Jyothi lights up. The return long service will start only after completing two-rounds of chain services.