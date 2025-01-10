‘Media becomes court jesters under autocrats’: Kerala LoP V D Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has said that under an autocratic governance, the media becomes “court jesters.” He expressed concerns that free and fair journalism is no longer possible in the country, emphasising that it is the responsibility of pro-democratic forces to resist the challenges to democracy.

Speaking at a session on “A Pro-Democrat’s Concerns” during the Kerala Legislature International Book Fair (KLIFB) in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, Satheesan alleged that national media outlets are succumbing to pressure from the ruling BJP and refraining from reporting critical news about the Union government.

He further stated that certain individuals and institutions are amassing significant wealth with the backing of the ruling dispensation, while labour laws are being amended in favour of employers. Satheesan expressed his concern over the erosion of constitutional values in India and called upon the people to fight for the restoration of these principles.

Satheesan also raised concerns about the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) under autocratic regimes. As AI approaches superintelligence, he warned, it could be misused by autocratic leaders. “The threats posed by AI will be substantial, and pro-democrats may even face imprisonment,” he cautioned.