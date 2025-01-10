MVD to use geofencing to detect overspeeding

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) will implement geofencing technology to detect overspeeding by vehicles, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar has said. He explained that the technology will work by attaching barcodes to vehicles, with their speed monitored by calculating the time it takes for the vehicle to pass through geofences installed at various points along the route.

The decision comes in response to the limited number of speed-detecting cameras and the tendency among motorists to use mobile apps that help them detect camera locations and adjust their speed to avoid detection.

Action will be taken against vehicles that exceed speed limits, the minister said during his talk on youth and traffic laws at the Kerala Legislative International Book Festival (KLIBF) in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The minister also discussed plans to introduce a “black punching” system for traffic violations.

“Licences that accumulate a certain number of black punches will be automatically cancelled. This initiative aims to prevent repeated violations,” the minister explained.

The black punching system involves marking the driver’s licence with punches as penalties for traffic violations. Ganesh Kumar also criticised KSRTC drivers, noting that their actions not only result in financial losses for the corporation but also cause avoidable human casualties.