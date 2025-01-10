Stargazers, astro enthusiasts gear up to witness planetary parade

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Celestial enthusiasts and stargazers are in for a treat in the coming weeks. Planetary parade, a cosmic wonder where a rare conjunction of seven planets – Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter and Mars – is about to grace the night skies putting on a spectacular show for amateur astronomy enthusiasts, sky watchers, and astro photographers in the state.

The Kerala State Science and Technology Museum and Priyadarsini Planetarium, amateur astronomy clubs across the state are gearing up to host events to offer the perfect opportunity for the public to experience the celestial wonder.

“Occasionally, the positions of the planets align on the same side of the Sun, creating a visual phenomenon where they appear close together in the sky. This is what we call a planetary parade. In fact, these planets are actually millions of kilometres apart, their arrangement along the ecliptic plane creates the illusion of alignment when viewed from Earth,” said V S Syam, secretary, Amateur Astronomers Organisation (AASTRO) Kerala.