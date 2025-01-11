A mobile app that nudges people to step out, interact

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The virtual world, powered by digital technology, has confined human interaction within homes or, worse, to mobile phones, creating a generation of what can be called social media junkies.

But what if the same mobile technology could bring people out of their cocoons, fostering real-time connections with like-minded individuals and organising activities that help them grow professionally and personally?

Enter BuyWalkin, a social outing app developed in the capital, designed to do just that. This innovative platform connects “birds of a feather,” enabling them to take meaningful flights in the “real skies” of accomplishment.

The idea was conceived by Vineesh Surendran while working at a tech major located in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram. Post-Covid, Vineesh observed a restrictive scenario, where people had grown accustomed to working from home and were hesitant about returning to offices.

For him, human interaction was essential - brainstorming, debating, discussing issues, and finding solutions over a cup of coffee or a hearty meal in a friendly environment.

Thus, BuyWalkin was born. With a vision to bring people together for effective, face-to-face interactions, the app focuses on connecting individuals who have something to share or promote.

“We incubated the idea at the Kerala Startup Mission unit in Technopark. Now, we are operating independently and have already organised four meetups,” says Vineesh.