A mobile app that nudges people to step out, interact

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The virtual world, powered by digital technology, has confined human interaction within homes or, worse, to mobile phones, creating a generation of what can be called social media junkies.
But what if the same mobile technology could bring people out of their cocoons, fostering real-time connections with like-minded individuals and organising activities that help them grow professionally and personally?
Enter BuyWalkin, a social outing app developed in the capital, designed to do just that. This innovative platform connects “birds of a feather,” enabling them to take meaningful flights in the “real skies” of accomplishment.
The idea was conceived by Vineesh Surendran while working at a tech major located in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram. Post-Covid, Vineesh observed a restrictive scenario, where people had grown accustomed to working from home and were hesitant about returning to offices.
For him, human interaction was essential - brainstorming, debating, discussing issues, and finding solutions over a cup of coffee or a hearty meal in a friendly environment.
Thus, BuyWalkin was born. With a vision to bring people together for effective, face-to-face interactions, the app focuses on connecting individuals who have something to share or promote.
“We incubated the idea at the Kerala Startup Mission unit in Technopark. Now, we are operating independently and have already organised four meetups,” says Vineesh.
The latest event, held on January 10, was titled ‘Midnight Tech Talk’. Starting at 7 pm at Penta Den Cafe in Kazhakoottam, the event continued until midnight. It attracted students, startup aspirants, freshers, experts, and tech enthusiasts who exchanged tips, solved problems, and expressed their passion for technology. While the theme was professional, the event was informal and agenda-free, aimed at bringing together tech-minded individuals.
The meet-up, organised via the BuyWalkin app, also offered participants discounts at select cafes in Thiruvananthapuram. The app not only connects events to the right audience but also fosters bonding over food and drinks at designated venues.
“My idea was to connect people. Today, most apps encourage us to stay indoors and handle tasks virtually. BuyWalkin pushes people to step out. Human interaction and idea exchange are crucial for adding a humane, social touch to any project,” Vineesh explains.
The platform is versatile, catering to corporate, professional, or personal needs. It emphasises casual settings since meaningful conversations often happen over a cup of tea or coffee. “We usually partner with local cafes and offer up to 10% discounts,” Vineesh adds.
The app also includes chat rooms where organisers can post updates and warm-up messages for upcoming meetings. Currently, BuyWalkin is focused on facilitating meet-ups, but plans are underway to create exclusive spaces for topic-based interactions.
So far, the app has organised diverse events: a tech meetup for startup founders at The Coffee Day in Jawahar Nagar, an Open Mic for IFFK delegates at Cafe Ovenly in Vazhuthacaud, a book lovers’ meet at Choi Moi Cafe in Sathamangalam, and the Midnight Tech Talk.
“Such meet-ups are rare in Thiruvananthapuram. Being able to catalyse them feels like a step forward in making the city both tech-savvy and creative in idea exchanges,” Vineesh says.
The atmosphere at these meetings is intentionally kept casual and friendly, even when addressing professional topics.
“Connect, meet, socialise — that’s the motto. If technology can distance people, it can also bring them closer,” he points out.