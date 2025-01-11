Eight BJP-RSS workers found guilty in Ashokan murder

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Sessions Court on Friday convicted eight BJP-RSS workers for the 2013 murder of Ashokan aka Sreekumar, a CPM worker in Kattakada.

The court found five accused guilty of carrying out the murder and three others guilty of conspiracy. The quantum of punishment in the long-standing case will be announced on Wednesday.

The convicted include Shambhukumar, Sreejith, Harikumar, Chandramohan, Santhosh, Abhishek aka Anni Santhosh, Prashanth aka Pazhanji Prashanth and Sajeev, all natives of Kullathummal village.

The first accused, Shambhukumar and fifth accused, Santhosh are brothers. Abhishek, Prashanth and Sajeev are defendants 7, 10 and 12 respectively. The court found defendants 1 to 5 guilty of murdering Ashokan and defendants 7, 10 and 12 guilty of conspiracy.

The incident happened on May 5, 2013, at 6.45 pm at Alamcode Junction, where Ashokan was brutally hacked and beaten to death.