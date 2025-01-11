Sons secretly bury father claiming he attained 'Samadhi'; police launch investigation in Neyyattinkara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gopan Swami (78), a native of Neyyattinkara, was secretly buried by his sons, Sanandan and Rajasenan, who claimed he had attained 'Samadhi.' Neyyattinkara police have initiated an investigation.

The incident took place in Aralamoodu, near a temple that Gopan Swami had built and maintained. The burial was carried out without informing relatives or neighbours.

The incident came to light on Friday after locals noticed a poster put up by Gopan Swami’s sons, announcing their father’s 'Samadhi.' Neighbours and locals informed the police of the incident and said they had seen Gopan just the previous day.

According to the family, Gopan Swami had previously expressed his desire to attain 'Samadhi' and had prepared for it. On Thursday morning, they claimed he sat in a meditative pose near the temple and passed away.