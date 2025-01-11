Sons secretly bury father claiming he attained 'Samadhi'; police launch investigation in Neyyattinkara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gopan Swami (78), a native of Neyyattinkara, was secretly buried by his sons, Sanandan and Rajasenan, who claimed he had attained 'Samadhi.' Neyyattinkara police have initiated an investigation.
The incident took place in Aralamoodu, near a temple that Gopan Swami had built and maintained. The burial was carried out without informing relatives or neighbours.
The incident came to light on Friday after locals noticed a poster put up by Gopan Swami’s sons, announcing their father’s 'Samadhi.' Neighbours and locals informed the police of the incident and said they had seen Gopan just the previous day.
According to the family, Gopan Swami had previously expressed his desire to attain 'Samadhi' and had prepared for it. On Thursday morning, they claimed he sat in a meditative pose near the temple and passed away.
Following this, the sons reportedly built a platform, seated his body on it, and covered it with a slab. However, locals alleged that no one, including relatives, neighbours, or the ward member, was informed.
Neyyattinkara police have submitted a report to the District Collector seeking permission to exhume the body for a post-mortem examination. Police officers said that the body would be exhumed as soon as clearance is received.
“Only after the post-mortem report has been received can we determine whether his death was natural or if there was any foul play,” said police sources.
Rajasenan, Gopan’s son and priest at the temple, told the media that long rituals were necessary for 'Samadhi' and publicity was against spiritual norms.
“My father had long expressed his desire to attain 'Samadhi.' He himself had bought the ‘Dalakallu’ and ‘Padmapeedam’ from Myladi in Kanyakumari for this purpose. Since it is against spiritual rules to allow anyone to witness the Samadhi, my brother and I carried out the procedures ourselves,” Rajasenan told the media.