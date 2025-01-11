Thiruvananthapuram Medical College notified as Centre of Excellence for trauma care and burns treatment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Emergency Medicine Department at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, has been designated one of the eight Centres of Excellence for Trauma Care and Burns Treatment in the country.

This recognition places Thiruvananthapuram Medical College alongside prestigious health institutions like AIIMS Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital, JIPMER Puducherry, and PGI Chandigarh.

The Department of Medical Education has received an official notification as part of the National Programme for Prevention and Management of Injuries and Burns (NPPMT&BI). As a Centre of Excellence, the medical college will receive `2 crore annually for the years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Health Minister Veena George said the Centre of Excellence will help expand the trauma and burns treatment facilities in the state. Thiruvananthapuram Medical College will now serve as the state’s apex centre for emergency and burns care.