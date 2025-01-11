When the Assembly goes lit!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Try as it might, AI cannot create a flower by the bush. Subash Chandran, celebrated Malayalam writer, seemed peeved as he explained how the beauty of a field flower could never be replaced by any digital gimmick. He was speaking at a session at the Kerala Legislative International Book Festival, which dealt with questions on how reading and writing would transform in the age of artificial intelligence.

The festival has become a ground for such rooted conversations about why literature will never lose its magic. And with it, books too.

An array of speakers did the honours - from Devdutt Patnaik, Methil Devika, Brinda Karat and Santosh George Kulangara to Hormis Tharakan, Benyamin and M Mukundan. Mukundan was also honoured with a lifetime award for his contributions to literature by the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

The number of visitors has increased compared to last year, say the organisers. “The footfall went beyond 1,000 to touch 1,500 daily. Along with the book fest, people get a chance to go around the assembly and see where they have sent their representatives. Hence, more and more visitors are coming,” says Denny M X, assistant librarian and part of the festival organising team.