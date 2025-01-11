When the Assembly goes lit!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Try as it might, AI cannot create a flower by the bush. Subash Chandran, celebrated Malayalam writer, seemed peeved as he explained how the beauty of a field flower could never be replaced by any digital gimmick. He was speaking at a session at the Kerala Legislative International Book Festival, which dealt with questions on how reading and writing would transform in the age of artificial intelligence.
The festival has become a ground for such rooted conversations about why literature will never lose its magic. And with it, books too.
An array of speakers did the honours - from Devdutt Patnaik, Methil Devika, Brinda Karat and Santosh George Kulangara to Hormis Tharakan, Benyamin and M Mukundan. Mukundan was also honoured with a lifetime award for his contributions to literature by the Kerala Legislative Assembly.
The number of visitors has increased compared to last year, say the organisers. “The footfall went beyond 1,000 to touch 1,500 daily. Along with the book fest, people get a chance to go around the assembly and see where they have sent their representatives. Hence, more and more visitors are coming,” says Denny M X, assistant librarian and part of the festival organising team.
The number of publishers too is more this year at 168. And they have put up about 262 stalls. “I came to look for books on travel. And there seem to be hordes of them,” beams Shyamarani Dey, a visitor.
This is the third edition of the festival and marks the 100th anniversary of the Assembly Library. “It is now slowly making its mark in the cultural space of the capital,” Denny says.
The time is also in favour of the event. “Film festival, Kalolsavam, and then, a book festival. Need we ask for more?” smiles Ranjisha V, who was in the capital with her team for Kalolsavam but stayed back for the book fest. The cultural programmes held as part of the festival have also caught her eye, she says.
There were several new publications that were released at the festival. This too, saw a hike from last year.
With just a few days left before the festival wraps up, many book lovers from the city seem to be waiting for the weekend to hit the stalls. Meanwhile, there is cheer around; the city has one more thing to be proud of.