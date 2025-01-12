Act will ensure justice for tribal community: O R Kelu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The book “Forest Rights Act: Rights and Implementation” by Rajendraprasad, editor of Gothrabhoomi, writer and activist working in tribal regions, was released at the Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Fair.

Rajendraprasad discussed the book’s objectives and its relevance at the event. The book, published by Apple Books, delves into the intricacies of forest rights laws and their implementation possibilities.

Speaking at the event, SC/ST Welfare Minister O R Kelu emphasised Kerala needs to make further progress in fully implementing the Forest Rights Act. The minister pointed out that it has been one-and-a-half-decade since the law came into force, yet it has not been fully implemented.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to effectively enforcing the act to ensure justice for tribal communities. P V Rajagopal, member of the National Land Reforms Committee, received the book’s first copy from Kelu. Rajagopal remarked that the welfare of tribal communities can only be achieved by implementing the act in its entirety.

Former RTI commissioner K V Sudhakaran stressed that public support and legal awareness are crucial for the effective implementation of the act.