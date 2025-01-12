Case registered against serial production executive for sexual harassment in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvallam police have registered a case against a television serial production executive for alleged sexual harassment of a junior artist coordinator. According to the complaint filed by the junior artist coordinator, Assem Fasi, a serial production executive, misbehaved with her on July 14 at Chitranjali Studio in Thiruvananthapuram during the shooting of the serial Mayamayooram.

She alleged that Aseem, who was reportedly intoxicated, grabbed her from behind. The complainant also claimed that Aseem continued to harass her over the phone after she reported the incident to the producer. Initially, the producer assured the woman that Aseem would be removed from the production, and he was briefly suspended.

However, the harassment allegedly persisted, with Aseem making inappropriate demands for “adjustments.” To the complainant’s shock, he later returned to work on the same serial, prompting her to file a police complaint.

“As per the complainant’s statement, we registered an FIR on January 9. Investigations are ongoing. Currently, we are recording statements of the witnesses. The accused is yet to be summoned,” said an official attached to the Thiruvallam police station.

Meanwhile, the victim alleged that sexual harassment remains prevalent on sets despite recommendations from the Justice Hema Committee and that junior artists, particularly women, are not safe in such environments. She said that the culture of forcing women into “adjustments” continues on many sets, with junior artists often being asked if they can “arrange” someone before being assigned work.

According to her, these demands are made by producers, directors, and even controllers.