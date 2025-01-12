Man, woman found dead in hotel room at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A middle-aged man and a woman, both residents of Peyad, were found dead in a lodge at Thampanoor here on Sunday morning in what appears to be a case of murder-suicide.

Asha, 42, was found with her neck sliced while Kumar, a cameraman with a private television channel, was found hanging. The police assume Kumar murdered Asha first and then committed suicide.

Police said Kumar had checked in at the hotel on Friday and Asha later joined him.

The two were not seen since Saturday evening and the hotel staff knocked at the door. As there was no response, they informed the police.

Later, during police inspection, Asha was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood, while Kumar was found hanging.

Police conducted inquests and shifted the bodies to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital mortuary.